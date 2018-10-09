Local farmer to keep the ghouls away with this creepy crop

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - When New Roads farmer, Charles Glaser, announced to his friends the crop he was planning to grow, he got all the usual jokes. But he got the last laugh. He eventually became the biggest grower of this Halloween staple in the State of Louisiana.
Today, he and his wife sell the pungent vegetable from their roadside stand on Highway 1.
About a quarter of a mile behind the stand, Glaser pokes holes through a black tarp with an old shovel handle. “It’s cheap and it works,” he joked as he neared the middle of a 300-foot row of dirt he has been poking at for more than 20 years.
“One man can plant them in about an hour," Glaser said. He plants most of the crops on his 18-acre vegetable farm by hand. “You look at it, you’d think it will take you all day, but it’s really not that bad.”
Pumpkins, squash, shallots, and most of Glaser’s other crops are in for the year, but the other staple of the Halloween season is just going into the ground. It keeps the critters away from his other crops, and it will keep them away from you as well.
“Deer, rabbits, none of your wild game like the smell of garlic,” Glaser said as he stabbed a garlic toe into the ground. “They want to get away from it.”
Every October, the same question arises. “Have you seen any vampires?” Glaser’s answer? “Not recently.” He chuckled and added, “Since I started growing garlic, I have not seen one. Must work. There’s got to be something to it.”
Glaser admits the jokes used to irritate him a little. “I was trying to raise food, not vampire stuff," he said. He got over it.
As a matter of fact, that “vampire stuff” is what got Glaser and his wife into vegetable farming. He grew up row farming things like sugar cane and soybeans. In the 1980s, he split his time between the oil industry and a small soybean farm.
Back then, he says he could bring in about $300 per acre of soybeans. A friend told him he could make $10,000 per acre of garlic. “My wife told me we were now garlic farmers,” Glaser joked.
Glaser’s garlic is larger and easier to peel than what you find in most stores. He says it’s also not quite as strong. That, he says, makes it harder to ruin a dish with too much.
At one time, the Glasers were the biggest garlic grower in the state, producing about 20,000 pounds per year. As retirement age looms, he and his wife have cut back to what they can sell at their roadside stand: about 3,000 pounds a year. Or, as Glaser like to think of it, enough to keep all the vampires at bay this Halloween.
