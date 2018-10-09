Livingston Parish closes all waterways south of I-12 due to rising waters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP) will close all waterways in the parish south of I-12 to recreational traffic beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9.
Officials say they were promoted to close the waterways due to rising waters from higher than normal tides caused by Hurricane Michael.
All waterways north of I-12 will remain open to all traffic, including recreational traffic at this time.
