Leek and Butternut Squash Soup

In a large stockpot, melt butter in olive oil over medium heat. Add leeks, onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic and cook 10 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add squash and cook 3–5 additional minutes. Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer approximately 30 minutes or until squash is tender. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Working in batches, transfer contents of stockpot to a blender and blend until smooth. Return soup to a clean pot and bring back to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream and cook approximately 5 minutes or until heated through. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and nutmeg. Ladle into warm soup bowls and drizzle with additional whipping cream. Top with chives and toasted pecans and serve hot.