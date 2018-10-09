Laser show coming to Baton Rouge for New Year’s Eve celebration

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A laser show will be the newest attraction at Baton Rouge’s New Year’s Eve party this year. It was announced at a Downtown Development District (DDD) meeting Tuesday morning.
Organizers say it will start at 9 p.m. and will work in tandem with the fireworks show at midnight. The show will be in City Plaza, as always, with music from the band, Fat Hat. Organizers are very excited about the program.
“Six large laser beams that really form a canopy of light over the audience, set to music, synchronized to music, and they will still have fireworks at the end of the night with lasers coming back to do some additional effects there," said Rannah Gray, volunteer coordinator for Red Stick Revelry.
The show will be put on by the company, Laser Encore. Their technology allows them to make all kinds of shapes, animals, and symbols.
Below is an example of one of Laser Encore’s shows.
