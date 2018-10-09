It’s back and hotter than ever - the 2019 Australian Firefighters calendar is here with new surprises

(WIS) - Ladies, your favorite calendar is back - the world-famous 2019 Australian firefighters calendar is here, just in time to heat up your holiday season.
And for next year’s calendar, they are looking for firefighters from across the world to include in their very-first International Firefighters calendar. Firefighters from around the world will be vying for only 11 spots. The winners will join the hottest Australian firefighter to make the world’s first International Firefighters Calendar.
“With the explosion of worldwide interest in the calendar, it only made sense for us to invite the hottest firefighters from around the globe here to the beautiful Gold Coast to be a part of the world’s very first ‘International Firefighters Calendar," Australian Firefighters Director David Rogers said.
With the inclusion of the international firefighters, funds from calendar sales will now also be donated back to animal charities located in those participating countries. Firefighters across the world can apply by clicking here.
In the last year, the firefighters have made television appearances across the world, including on NBC’s Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda.
But this year’s series of calendars has a new addition - cats! Rogers says the success of last year’s viral videos featuring the firefighters and kittens launched the calendar that will join the always popular dog, animal, and Hot Firefighter calendars to help raise money for charities around Australia and overseas.
Again this year the Australian Firefighters Calendar will be donating to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Several images in this year’s Australian Firefighters Animal calendar were taken at Steve Irwin’s Australia Zoo.
“It is always a great experience for us to host the Australian Firefighters Calendar photo shoot at Australia Zoo!" Robert Irwin said. “We are proud to be able to include our wonderful animals in the 2019 Australian Firefighters Animal Calendar.”
The calendar, established in 1993, was made and sold with the proceeds going to the Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children’s Hospital Burn Unit. Since they began making the calendar, the group has donated over $2.8 million dollars to various charities around Australia with $1.7 million dollars of that being donated in the past 4 years alone.
Rogers says the calendar is sent across the world but is most popular in the United States and Germany.
