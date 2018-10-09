Infant, mother shot in Shreveport

Police say the mother and child were lying in bed when their home was shot at.

By Maranda Whittington and KSLA Staff | October 9, 2018 at 5:03 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 7:44 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a woman and an infant were both shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call just before 3:30 a.m. near the 4100 block of Barbara Avenue. That’s right off Greenwood Road.

Police on the scene say that the pair have been taken to a hospital.

According to Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump, a vehicle stopped in front of the house and opened fire.

The mother is in her 20s and the infant is a 1-year-old.

Police are unaware of a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, visit www.lockemup.org, or via its app, P3Tips.

