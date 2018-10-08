Game will stop if Drew Brees breaks record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plans are in place from the Pro Football Hall of Fame if quarterback Drew Brees breaks the all-time passing yardage record on Monday Night Football.
Brees needs 201 yards to pass Peyton Manning’s record of 71,940.
According to a report on Nola.com, when Brees gets within 100 yards of the record, Hall of Fame President David Baker will go down to the field. Then, if Brees breaks the mark, there will be a brief stoppage of time for the prolific quarterback to be recognized with a video montage.
The report says whoever catches the historic pass will give the ball back to Brees, and he will give the ball back to Baker. Baker will then take the ball back to the Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.
Brees recently spoke about the achievement.
“No, I never thought about it," Brees said. “I never even thought 'Hey I am going to have to play this many years in order to accomplish something like that.’ I think I told you guys that when my first NFL game in the preseason was at Miami back in 2001, and I remember walking in the stadium for the first time, and looking up in the Ring of Honor and seeing Dan Marino’s name and every passing record next to it. Just looking at those numbers is mind-boggling. To say, man how long do you have to play in order to achieve something like that. At the time I was just hoping to solidify the backup position, and eventually maybe one day be a starter. So to be sitting here 18 years later within striking distance, and that record was broken a few times from that moment, as far as Brett Favre and Peyton. So it’s just kind of mind-boggling.”
The Saints play the Washington Redskins in the Mercedes Benz-Superdome.
FOX 8 coverage with Sean and Juan begins tonight at 4 p.m.
