Game will stop if Drew Brees breaks record

“No, I never thought about it," Brees said. “I never even thought 'Hey I am going to have to play this many years in order to accomplish something like that.’ I think I told you guys that when my first NFL game in the preseason was at Miami back in 2001, and I remember walking in the stadium for the first time, and looking up in the Ring of Honor and seeing Dan Marino’s name and every passing record next to it. Just looking at those numbers is mind-boggling. To say, man how long do you have to play in order to achieve something like that. At the time I was just hoping to solidify the backup position, and eventually maybe one day be a starter. So to be sitting here 18 years later within striking distance, and that record was broken a few times from that moment, as far as Brett Favre and Peyton. So it’s just kind of mind-boggling.”