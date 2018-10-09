FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Passing showers will be in the Tuesday afternoon forecast. Winds will also be rather breezy due to a pressure gradient of nearby high pressure and Hurricane Michael.
Expect winds of 10 to 20 mph Tuesday with gusts in the upper 20 mph range at times over the next couple of days. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for areas touching the Gulf of Mexico and our Tidal Lakes due to the persistent strong winds from the east. Temperatures will stay warmer than normal Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Wednesday evening, our first autumn cold front will push through. This front will bring a nice drop off in temperature as well as drier weather. The forecast looks great for the Jambalaya Jam on Thursday, Live After 5 on Friday, and the LSU game on Saturday.
Morning temperatures Friday and Saturday will have a slight chill to them in the mid 50s. The local area will stay dry through Saturday. Another cold front will approach for the start of the following week. This may bring a 20 percent to 30 percent rain chance to Sunday and Monday’s forecast. This front will bring another drop off in temperature resulting in highs only in the mid-70s for the middle part of next week.
We are tracking three named systems in the tropics. Tropical Storms Leslie and Nadine are way out in the Atlantic and are no threat to land over the next several days. Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Michael is a Category 2 hurricane but is on the verge of becoming a Category 3 (major hurricane). Michael is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds or slightly higher at landfall in the Florida Panhandle near Panama City Wednesday afternoon. Tropical advisories stretch from the Louisiana-Mississippi border all the way to the Florida Peninsula.
