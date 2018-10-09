FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Passing showers

We are tracking three named systems in the tropics. Tropical Storms Leslie and Nadine are way out in the Atlantic and are no threat to land over the next several days. Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Michael is a Category 2 hurricane but is on the verge of becoming a Category 3 (major hurricane). Michael is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds or slightly higher at landfall in the Florida Panhandle near Panama City Wednesday afternoon. Tropical advisories stretch from the Louisiana-Mississippi border all the way to the Florida Peninsula.