FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing clouds and rainfall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There will be increasing clouds and rainfall in the forecast Tuesday, but things are starting out in the morning with mainly coastal showers that will become more widespread by afternoon.
Expect at least a 60 percent coverage of showers/storms beginning around the noon hour and continuing through mid/late afternoon. The high temperature will be closer to normal, in the mid 80s.
Overnight, there will be some scattered showers, with a low in the lower 70s. The forecast calls for a drier day ahead Wednesday, with only a 30 percent rain chance and a high in the mid/upper 80s.
As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Michael is still a Category 1 hurricane but is anticipated to reach “major hurricane” status, Category 3, before making landfall Wednesday along the Florida panhandle. All the models continue to indicate that south Louisiana is in the clear.
