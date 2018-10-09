Facebook group moves to rename Lee Circle “Brees Circle”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Facebook group is calling for Lee Circle to be renamed after The New Orleans Saints quarterback and NFL all-time passing leader.
According to Ivey, he is petitioning for the circle to be renamed after Drew Brees because of his impact on the city.
“He has been an inspiration and a symbol of hope for all who have experienced the devastation of hurricanes and flooding that we are so familiar with in this state,” said Ivey. “Following his record breaking touchdown pass last night, I decided to act upon an idea that I had when the city council of New Orleans was discussing what to replace the statue of Lee with.”
Brees' namesake is not the first suggestion to replace the Confederate-monument site.
Shortly after Tom Benson died, residents petitioned for the circle to be renamed Benson Circle.
Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu also drew plans to rename the circle “Tivoli Circle,” which was the name used until the 1880s.
During a two-month span, Landrieu orchestrated the City Council-approved removal of four monuments, beginning with the Liberty Place obelisk and ending with the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle on May 19, 2017.
