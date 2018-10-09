England Clam Chowder

In a large Dutch oven, brown bacon over medium-high heat to render fat. Remove bacon and set aside, reserving drippings in pan. Add onions and celery to bacon fat then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add flour and whisk constantly until a white roux is achieved, taking care not to brown flour. Add potatoes, reserved liquid from clams, bottled clam juice and butter, stirring well to incorporate all ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking and stirring until potatoes are tender. Add milk, cream, clams, cooked bacon and thyme, stirring to mix. If a thicker chowder is desired, incorporate slurry and allow chowder to simmer 1 additional minute. Serve in a shallow bowl garnished with fresh chives.