EBRSO warns residents of jury duty phone scam

EBRSO says they’re working multiple cases in which a caller pretends to be a sheriff’s office deputy or other law enforcement officer and tells the victim they’re missed federal jury duty and can only avoid arrest by paying a fine. The caller then gives the victim the address to EBRSO Headquarters to make the scam seem credible. The caller goes on to say upon arrival, the victim should stay in their car and provide the account number for a previously purchased Green Dot card, which has been purchased and loaded with funds by the victim.