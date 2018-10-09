EBRSO warns residents of jury duty phone scam

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent jury duty phone scam.
The sheriff’s office advises they do not call prospective jurors or ask for personal information or money to pay fines over the phone.
EBRSO says they’re working multiple cases in which a caller pretends to be a sheriff’s office deputy or other law enforcement officer and tells the victim they’re missed federal jury duty and can only avoid arrest by paying a fine. The caller then gives the victim the address to EBRSO Headquarters to make the scam seem credible. The caller goes on to say upon arrival, the victim should stay in their car and provide the account number for a previously purchased Green Dot card, which has been purchased and loaded with funds by the victim.
Again, EBRSO does not call prospective jurors or ask for personal information or fines over the phone.
Anyone with information about this scam or who believes they’ve fallen victim to the scam is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
