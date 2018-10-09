Dozens of vehicles ‘booted’ at apartment complex near LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Dozens of residents of The Hub, an apartment complex along Highland Road near LSU, woke up to find a boot on their vehicle, leaving them unable to drive.
Residents were told their vehicles were booted because they did not have a parking decal. They were informed they must pay $200 to have the boot removed.
An estimated 50 vehicles across the complex were immobilized.
One resident says he was told too many LSU fans were not residents of The Hub and were parking at the complex on game days, leaving no spaces left for residents.
Because of that, he says, the complex recently began requiring parking decals.
While one man admits he received the decal but forgot to put it on his vehicle, other residents claim they were not told about the new policy.
WAFB called the apartment office and a man named Milton answered the phone. When we explained we were with the media, he slammed the phone down and hung up.
