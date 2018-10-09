Double-Barrel Spicy Penne Pasta

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 1-gallon stockpot, bring 2 quarts lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions, 10–12 minutes. When done, drain thoroughly and set aside. In a 1-gallon saucepot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage and ground beef then sauté until well browned. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add mushrooms, diced tomatoes, basil and parsley, stirring to mix well. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Add beef stock and bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 20–30 minutes or until sauce has reduced to approximately 1 cup, stirring often. Add cooked pasta and toss to coat well. Transfer mixture to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish and top with Mozzarella cheese. Bake 15–20 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and serve immediately.