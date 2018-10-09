Decision expected in daycare’s request to stay open during appeals process

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A judge is expected to announce Tuesday whether a daycare seeking a “stay” will be allowed to remain open during the appeals process related to its revoked license.
A lengthy hearing for the stay request by Alphabet Soup Learning Center in Prairieville was held Friday and 19th Judicial District Judge Wilson Fields said he would render a ruling Tuesday.
The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the daycare’s license in February, claiming the business had “a history of noncompliance,” according to a news release from the state. The daycare owners allege the state unfairly targeted their facility and piled on random and unfair citations against them after they complained about how one particular state inspector was conducting inspections.
RELATED STORIES:
- Judge to make ruling Tuesday on Prairieville daycare seeking to stay open during appeal process
- District judge sets hearing for Monday for Prairieville daycare
- Daycare opens Wednesday while appealing decision on revoked license
- Ascension Parish daycare ordered to shut down ‘immediately’
- Prairieville daycare still open 7 months after license yanked
The Louisiana Department of Education ordered the daycare to shut immediately on September 25 after the owners lost an appeal to have their license reinstated. However, the owners ignored that order and vowed to appeal the decision.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.