Cream of Mirliton and Shrimp Soup

In a large pot, boil mirliton halves in lightly salted water 30–40 minutes or until meat is tender enough to scoop from shells. Once tender, remove from water and cool. Using a teaspoon, remove and discard seeds then gently scoop meat out of shell. Discard shells and excess liquid accumulated while scooping meat. Place flesh in a large bowl and mash until smooth. Set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and sliced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add flour, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Add chicken stock and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Blend in shrimp and reserved mirliton meat then cook 2–3 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Add ground ginger and basil then season to taste with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and add half and half, stirring to mix well. Serve immediately.