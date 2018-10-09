Cocktail Meatballs

Air date: November 29, 2007. Source: Chef John Folse.
Prep Time: 1Hour Yields: 75 Meatballs
Comment: Throughout history, meat has been a prized commodity, and the meatball was likely invented as a way to use left over meat to make a meal that could feed a large crowd. This delicious recipe is simple to make and is the perfect appetizer for your next Christmas or holiday party.
Ingredients for Meatballs:
1 pound ground beef 1/2 pound ground pork 1 egg, lightly beaten 2 tsps Creole seasoning 2 tsps granulated garlic 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated salt and black pepper to taste Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method for Meatballs: Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground meats, egg, Creole seasoning, granulated garlic, Worcestershire sauce, bread crumbs and cheese. Season to taste with salt, pepper and hot sauce. Using your hands, mix well until all ingredients are incorporated. Roll into 1-inch meatballs and place in a baking pan or on a large cookie sheet with 1-inch lip. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Pour off oil and keep meatballs warm.
Ingredients for Sauce:
1/4 cup vegetable oil 1/4 cup flour 1 cup diced onions 1 (10-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup 1 (10-ounce) jar grape jelly 1 (12-ounce) bottle original barbecue sauce
Method for Sauce: In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and, using a wire whisk, whip until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, cream of mushroom soup, grape jelly and barbecue sauce. Simmer until grape jelly is dissolved. Add baked meatballs and simmer approximately 20 minutes. Serve hot as an appetizer or hors d’oeuvre.