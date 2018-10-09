Butterfly Society holds domestic violence awareness rally in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society is making a plea to the community to stop domestic violence.
Displayed on the steps of Galvez Plaza Monday night were the names of women and men killed in domestic homicides. Louisiana is third in the nation for those crimes. Experts say one out of every four Louisiana women will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives. Monday night’s rally was a call to action to get more people involved in the cause.
“If you’re not involved, get involved. You can get involved by volunteering, you can get involved by financial support, financial contribution, you can get involved by educating yourself about what domestic violence looks like, and also educating your community,” said Twahna Harris, executive director of the Butterfly Society.
There is help available 24 hours a day in Baton Rouge. The confidential number is 389-3001.
