Brees breaks Payton Manning’s record, Saints lead at half

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees needed 201 yards passing tonight to break Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record. Well, he threw for 248 yards, crushing the record. The record-breaker came on a Brees to Tre’Quan Smith 62-yard touchdown.
The Saints lead at half, 26-13, thanks to two Brees TD passes.
The Saints came out firing on the first drive of the contest with a mix of runs by Mark Ingram, and pinpoint passing from Brees. No. 9 threw for 48 yards on the first stanza. The drive ended with an Ingram 2-yard touchdown run.
The Saints second drive appeared to be in punt mode, but a Montae Nicholson personal foul kept the drive alive. That would lead to a Brees to Josh Hill, 1-yard TD. Brees racked up 52 yards passing on the series.
The Saints third drive, you guessed it, another touchdown. Mark Ingram 1-yard touchdown run. The Saints led 20-6 after the score.
The Saints fourth drive, Brees found Tre’Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown. Breaking Manning’s record.
