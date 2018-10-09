Ascension Parish tackles backlog of drainage complaints

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has hired a private contractor to help their Department of Public Works (DPW) start clearing a two and a half year backlog of drainage complaints.
The department says they gets 10 to 15 complaint calls per day. There’s a list of projects currently underway and engineers are deciding where to send contractors first. The goal is to be up to date by the end of the year.
WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes is working on this story and will have more throughout the day.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.