Trailer stolen from council member Tara Wicker’s home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after someone allegedly stole a trailer from councilwoman Tara Wicker’s house Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3:30p.m. while she and her family were at church.
“While we were at church they were stealing the trailer. These people have no thought about what impact this has on someone’s life. This is just awful,” Wicker said.
She says a neighbor snapped these pictures and sent them to her. Wicker says the neighbor described the thieves as two black men.
Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD confirms they are investigating but don’t have much information to release at this time.
“We really want to get this trailer back because my husband uses it for work and we’re really hoping that someone will come forward with information to help police find whoever’s responsible,” Wicker added.
Wicker does not believe this has anything to do with the ongoing recall effort against her but says she thinks it was just a crime of opportunity. “I don’t think we were targeted or that this in any way had anything to do with that. Crime can strike anyone at anytime and someone apparently took that opportunity.”
Law enforcement does not have a person of interest at this time and is asking members of the public to contact them should they have any information related to this crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.