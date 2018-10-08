Shooting reported at Grambling State University

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was injured in a shooting at Grambling State University Sunday night (Oct. 7), according to Jovan Hackley, a university spokesman.
The victim was brought to an area hospital, Hackley said, and his injuries are not life-threatening. One person was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to Hackley. Neither the victim nor the suspect are Grambling students, Hackley said.
Students were told to shelter in place through a text-alert sent shortly before 9:45 p.m. The order to stay in place was lifted less than an hour later when the suspect was arrested.
Hackley said the shooting happened near the campus' outdoor basketball courts.
Classes and campus activities will resume as normal Monday, Hackley said, but there will be increased university and city police presence around campus.
No additional details were available Sunday night.
