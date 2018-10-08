Saints mourn death of longtime equipment manager

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints are mourning the death of their longtime equipment manager.
According to an Instagram post on the team’s page, assistant equipment manager Glennon “Silky” Powell passed away Sunday morning.
“On behalf of our entire organization, my thoughts and prayers go out to Connie Powell and Silky’s entire family,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “Silky was one of the longest-tenured members of the New Orleans Saints and was respected and beloved by ownership, fellow staff, coaches and players alike for his dedication.”
Powell joined the Saints equipment department in 1974 and served the organization for 38 years until his retirement in 2012, according to the post.
The Saints said Powell’s 38-year tenure with the Saints was the second-longest with the club.
According to a press release issued by The Saints, Powell was a longtime member of an equipment staff that was among the most respected in professional sports.
In 1994, the Saints equipment staff was the first recipient of the Whitey Zimmerman Memorial Award, annually given to the NFL equipment staff that exceeds the usual demands of the position. Powell and the equipment staff were selected by their peers and received the award again in 2005, reflecting the challenges they faced in the forced evacuation from New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina, when they had to move the club’s base of operation three times and make preparations for home games in four different locations.
In 2010, Powell and his associate and friend, Head Equipment Manager Dan Simmons were selected by the Saints Hall of Fame as that year’s winners of the Joe Gemelli “Fleur-De-Lis” Award, honoring those who have contributed to the betterment of the Saints organization.
A native of New Orleans’ Irish Channel, prior to joining the Saints, Powell worked for the New Orleans Recreation Department, where he was responsible for a number of tasks and also served as a coach and manager at his alma mater, Redemptorist High School.
Powell is survived by his wife, Connie and their three children – Allie, Maggie and Erin.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.