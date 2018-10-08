Parents testing out new furniture at OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s not often that patients and families test out furniture at a hospital, but that’s just what happened Monday at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Construction on the new hospital is moving along, and now it’s time to pick out some furniture for the hospital rooms. So OLOL turned to the people who will be using that furniture most: the parents. On Monday, the hospital rolled out the options and let the parents test the furniture out and weigh in on which couches and chairs were most comfortable and functional.
“When a parent is tired and has a very sick child and maybe is spending weeks with us, it’s important that the surface they sleep on at night so they can rest well. It’s important they come to us not only to heal their child and make their child feel better, but we’re taking care of the whole family,” said Melissa Anderson, director of patient experience at OLOL.
There’s even a patent family advisory board made up of former and current patient families helping with the planning of the new hospital. The children’s hospital will be open by fall of 2019.
