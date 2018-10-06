Medical marijuana health clinic to open in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A health clinic, opening up on Monday, will allow residents to have a new way to treat maladies.
The Total Health Clinic, the first medical marijuana health clinic in Northwest Louisiana, will open on October 8 at 2310 Riverwood Drive in Bossier City.
Dr. Chad Rossitter, a practicing internal medicine doctor in Acadiana, became interested in marijuana prescriptions due to his work and due to his family.
“I’ve lost family members to the opioid crisis,” Rossitter said. "There is a real need out there for people to get help. Lots of addictions happen because people are in pain.
Louisiana recognizes 14 conditions approved for treatment with medical marijuana. Those approved for treatment include cancer, glaucoma, Parkinson's disease, seizures and PTSD.
The medicine is sold in the form of pills, tinctures, and oromucosal sprays.
“This is a safe, legal way for people to get help for lots of conditions and I want people to know they don’t have to suffer,” Rossitter said. “Some alternatives are not addictive like opioids and help just as much if not more.”
Fore more information, click here.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.