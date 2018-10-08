Mayor Broome declares October 8 Neighbors Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you haven’t gotten to know your neighbor very well, now may be the best time to do it.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has declared October 8 Neighbors Day. She’s encouraging people to reach out to their neighbors to get to know them, or see if they need help with anything. She’s hoping this leads to stronger communities.
“I believe that when neighbors reach out to neighbors, have conversations, respond to needs, be resourceful, then it helps build, empower, and strengthen neighborhoods, and our community," said Broome.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union is a partner in this. Representatives will be donating their time to various organizations, including St. Vincent de Paul.
“It’s a good opportunity to see how each of us can reach out and respond to our neighbors, find out what their needs are and see if we can help fill those needs, but also get to know your neighbors," Broome added.
