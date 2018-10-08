Lunch with Coach O: Georgia Preview, Florida Recap

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
October 8, 2018 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday for his weekly news conference.

It will start around 12:30 p.m.

Orgeron will preview Saturday’s game between No. 13 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) and No. 2 Georgia (6-0, 4-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.

He will also recap the Tigers' 27-19 loss to the Florida Gators.

