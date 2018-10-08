‘Look. Listen. Learn.’ for National Fire Prevention Week

(WAFB) - The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has declared October 7 through 13 as National Fire Prevention Week across the country. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be Aware. Fire Can Happen Anywhere.” This theme focuses on ways to prevent fire, but also how to quickly and safely escape house fires.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and many local fire departments will be sharing tips, demonstrations, videos, photos, and various statistics throughout the week.
The campaign focuses on looking for places where fire could start, listening for the sound of a smoke alarm, and learning at least two ways out of the home.
