Landry, Lanoux aim to replace longtime Ascension Parish court judge

Landry, a lawyer of 22 years, is a city girl from Baton Rouge. She graduated from Southern Law Center in 1996 and moved to Ascension Parish at the turn of the century to serve a community that she says made her feel right at home. Landry says handling a wide range of criminal and civil cases has opened her eyes and fueled her energy to run for judge. “Because I have done so many areas of law, I have been able to represent different types of people from all walks of life. That is first and foremost when you are a judge. You have to know people,” she said.