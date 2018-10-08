Landry, Lanoux aim to replace longtime Ascension Parish court judge

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Drugs, traffic tickets, and other crimes are increasing right along with growth in Ascension Parish. Two women, both Republican, are hoping to tackle those things and more should they be elected to replace a longtime, well-respected judge there. Judge Marilyn Lambert has announced she will be retiring at the end of the year.
If you have met Ascension Parish court judge candidate, Kim Landry, on the streets or even at her office, you likely did not see her dressed in a suit and a pair of heels. “When you come to my office, I usually answer the door with bare feet, and if I don’t have court that day, it’s usually shorts or blue jeans,” Landry said.
Landry, a lawyer of 22 years, is a city girl from Baton Rouge. She graduated from Southern Law Center in 1996 and moved to Ascension Parish at the turn of the century to serve a community that she says made her feel right at home. Landry says handling a wide range of criminal and civil cases has opened her eyes and fueled her energy to run for judge. “Because I have done so many areas of law, I have been able to represent different types of people from all walks of life. That is first and foremost when you are a judge. You have to know people,” she said.
Landry takes pride in her family. She has a husband of 27 years, David, and two sons. She’s also proud of the work she has done through Volunteer Ascension and hopes to learn more about community programs available to help rehabilitate offenders who come into her courtroom. “We don’t have a lot of services anymore, so we need to reach out to the community and ask them to help because it is our community and we all have to take part in it,” Landry said.
Landry’s opponent, litigator Erin Wiley Lanoux, was born and raised in Ascension Parish, graduated from LSU, and returned home. While practicing law for 15 years, Lanoux says she has enjoyed watching the parish grow, but has not been blind to the challenges that come with it. “What I would like to do is look into ways to teach people a lesson, listen to them, but catch them early in the system where we can change behavior in a way that benefits Ascension Parish in the long run,” she said.
Lanoux has served in many leadership roles, including past chairwoman (2017) of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce. But what she is most proud of is Kids Cove Discovery Park, a facility she co-founded for children with disabilities. She says she started it on behalf of her youngest daughter, Alex, who was born with down syndrome. “It’s a great feeling, something I can see the hard work we did and how it is benefiting the community,” Lanoux said.
She and her husband, Jay, have three daughters. She says all three keep her busy with sporting activities. Lanoux grew up in an environment of public service. Her father is the current sheriff. She hopes to carry the family torch and improve the place she says will always be home. “You’re not going to find anyone who is more driven than me to improve the quality of life that we have in Ascension Parish,” Lanoux said.
Voters decide on November 6. Sheriff Jeff Wiley says should his daughter, Erin, win the election for judge, he will retire as sheriff.
