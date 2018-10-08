K9 helps with large drug bust in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs were seized in the parking lot of a motel in Denham Springs.
The Denham Springs Police Department says during an investigation on Saturday night, officers seized the following:
- 24.6 g of marijuana
- 66.92 g of methamphetamine
- 4.35 g of heroin
- Digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia
- $2,010 in cash
K9 Koi assisted in this seizure.
Michael Swilley, 32, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts)
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.