K9 helps with large drug bust in Denham Springs
Officer Joseph Babin and K9 Koi busted Michael Swilley with meth, heroin, marijuana, and cash.
By Rachael Thomas | October 8, 2018 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:02 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - One man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs were seized in the parking lot of a motel in Denham Springs.

The Denham Springs Police Department says during an investigation on Saturday night, officers seized the following:

  • 24.6 g of marijuana
  • 66.92 g of methamphetamine
  • 4.35 g of heroin
  • Digital scales
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • $2,010 in cash

K9 Koi assisted in this seizure.

Michael Swilley, 32, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (2 counts)
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia  
Michael Swilley, DOB: 2/14/1986
