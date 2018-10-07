2 inmates escape Kentucky jail after hiding in trash cans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Louisville Metro Department of Corrections inmate workers have escaped from custody.
According to a press release from LMDC, Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt, escaped around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Stumler and Hunt, both minimum security inmates, were working in the jail kitchen where they hid in the food waste trash cans, which were then taken outside the facility for disposal.
A witness then saw the inmates climbing out of the trash cans and notified a corrections officer. The escape was immediately confirmed and arrest warrants have been issued. There is an active search for Stumler and Hunt.
Jeffersontown Police arrested Stumbler on August 27, 2018 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Hunt on Jun 28, 2018 on a multiple felony burglary charges.
According to a Facebook post by Jeffersontown Police, the two were last seen near Jeffersontown High School.
The morning after, youth football games were being played near where the two were last seen.
A woman named Teanna at the football game, didn’t want to show her face, but said the situation made her nervous.
“A little scary you know," Teanna said. "We have to be aware of our surroundings and everything.”
“It was actually pretty smart, but it seems like somebody should’ve been paying more attention,” Teanna said, regarding the garbage can escape.
Sources tell WAVE 3 News the waste baskets were supposed to be checked, but they weren’t.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stumler or Hunt should call 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.