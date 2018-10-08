Indigenous, transgender candidates among Brazil surprises

Bolsonaro's Social and Liberal Party, which the candidate just joined this year, took 52 seats in the lower Chamber of Deputies in Congress, up from just one in the last election. The surge gave the party 10 percent representation in the chamber, making it the second largest party after the Workers' Party, which won presidential elections in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. State-level candidates supported by Bolsonaro also got major boosts. For example, in the Rio de Janeiro governor's race, Wilson Witzel, a relative unknown just weeks ago, got the most votes in the first round, ahead of former Rio mayor Eduardo Paes and football legend Romario.