France, Italy begin cleanup for Mediterranean fuel spill

in this photo provided Monday Oct.8, 2018 by the Marine Nationale, a Tunisian ship and a Cypriot ship are seen after a collision in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica island, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Two merchant ships collided north of the French island of Corsica on Sunday, causing a 4-kilometer (2.4 mile) fuel spill in the Mediterranean Sea that French and Italian authorities are working to contain. (Benoit Emile/Marine Nationale via AP) (Benoit Emile)