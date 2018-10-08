FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing throughout the day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A few spotty showers showed up early Monday morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but coverage will increase later in the day.
In the meantime, look for a sun/cloud mix this Columbus Day morning. By lunchtime and into the mid/late afternoon, we’re expecting a 50 percent coverage of showers/storms and a high in the upper 80s.
Overnight, you’ll see a few clouds as well as a few areas of light rain, with a low of 73. Tuesday will be another day for umbrellas, with a 50 percent to 60 percent rain chance and a high in the mid-80s.
Tropical Storm Michael is east of the Yucatan Peninsula, about 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, with highest sustained winds of 70 mph and on the verge of becoming a Category 1 hurricane. The storms system is moving to the north at 7 mph. Models indicate that Michael will make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane along the Florida panhandle by midweek.
