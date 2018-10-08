Fatal accident reported on South Foster

(Derron Daquano)
By Kevin Foster | October 8, 2018 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 2:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle accident in the 1100 block of South Foster Drive.

Just before 2:00 p.m. officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to calls of a vehicle accident near the intersection of South Foster Drive and Pershing. Officials tell us at least one person has died as a result of the accident.

WAFB has crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

