Fatal accident reported on South Foster

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are responding to a vehicle accident in the 1100 block of South Foster Drive.
Just before 2:00 p.m. officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to calls of a vehicle accident near the intersection of South Foster Drive and Pershing. Officials tell us at least one person has died as a result of the accident.
WAFB has crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
