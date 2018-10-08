EBRSO canines perform well at national competition

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four K-9 deputies from East Baton Rouge Parish performed well at a recent national competition in Huntsville, Alabama.
The United States Police Association National Certification competition tests dogs' abilities in obedience, agility, suspect search, evidence search, and criminal apprehension with and without gunfire.
Capt. James Broussard’s dog, Indo, placed third overall, scoring 695 out of a possible 700 points. Sgt. Cody Grace’s dog, Lennox, placed 11th.
“It says a lot for our K-9 division, the training we’ve put in,” said Broussard. "Not just our certifying and competing, but our street level training as well.”
Capt. Broussard has more than 30 years of experience working with K-9 officers. He started in the Baker Police Department and then helped launch the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit 10 years ago.
Sgt. Grace immediately jumped at the chance to be a part of the team.
“You can’t replace that bond that you have with your dog,” said Grace. “They’re with us 24-7, whether it’s at the house or at work, so we literally have no time apart.”
There was a total of 85 competitors. All four EBRSO dogs received their national certification. The dogs are imported from Europe by US K-9 Unlimited in Kaplan, Louisiana.
They are then trained to be professional K-9 deputies.
