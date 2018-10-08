Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates $20k to Denham Springs Junior to repair flood-damaged library

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation and American Association of School Librarians (AASL) made a $20,000 donation to Denham Springs Junior High School Monday.
The donation was part of the organizations' Beyond Words grant program. The money will help the school rebuild its library after it was destroyed in the August 2016 flooding.
“In keeping with Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s focus on reading and education, we are proud to support Denham Springs Junior High School’s efforts to rebuild its library. This donation will support the library’s restoration, provide funds for additional library resources, and help further students' lifelong love of reading,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General’s senior director of community initiatives.
The Beyond Words program was created in 2006 to provide funds to school libraries affected by disasters. Since the program began, it has awarded more than $2 million and directly affected more than 90,000 students in 25 states.
“Through Beyond Words relief fund, school libraries have the opportunity to secure funding when they need it most. These grants not only put resources back in schools, but also help the entire community heal from an unthinkable catastrophe. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s commitment to school libraries experiencing such need is truly appreciated,” said Audrey Church, president of AASL.
