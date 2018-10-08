Coast Guard rescues 4 from burning vessel off coast of La.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard rescued four people from a vessel that caught fire in Chandeleur Sound, La., Monday.
The Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans received a report at 2:36 a.m. that the passenger vessel Grand Sun was on fire near the Chandeleur Islands.
Rescue crews were launched from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people. The aircrew arrived on scene at 3:52 a.m. and recovered the four people from the boat.
The aircrew transported the people to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans.
Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice to monitor the vessel’s location and check for possible pollution.
