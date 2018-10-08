Coast Guard rescues 4 from burning vessel off coast of La.

It happened early Monday morning in Chandeleur Sound

Coast Guard rescues 4 from burning vessel off coast of La.
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice, Louisiana, monitors the location of a passenger vessel that caught fire in Chandeleur Sound, Louisiana, October 8, 2018. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans rescued four people from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Venice)
By Chris Finch | October 8, 2018 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard rescued four people from a vessel that caught fire in Chandeleur Sound, La., Monday.

The Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans received a report at 2:36 a.m. that the passenger vessel Grand Sun was on fire near the Chandeleur Islands.

Rescue crews were launched from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the people. The aircrew arrived on scene at 3:52 a.m. and recovered the four people from the boat.

The aircrew transported the people to emergency medical services at Air Station New Orleans.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice to monitor the vessel’s location and check for possible pollution.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.