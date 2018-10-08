BREC offers many Outdoor Adventure activities for families this fall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Are you looking for some outdoor adventure for when the weather cools down? Well, you’re in luck.
Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages have many opportunities to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities in the Baton Rouge area this fall.
BREC will be hosting archery, biking, camping, horseback riding, and paddling activities as part of its Outdoor Adventure program.
All events are hosted at BREC parks throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. For more information about the events listed below email outdooradventure@brec.org.
Paddle Up 2
Paddle Up 2 is a class to help beginner and intermediate paddlers become more comfortable on the water in a kayak.
Participants will have the opportunity to test their paddling skills on dry land before moving onto the water.
Instructors will also coach participants on kayak handling, paddling strokes, and maneuvering techniques. Paddle Up 2 prepares participants for more challenging kayaking events, Paddle Up 3 and Paddle Up 4.
Milford Wampold Park – University Lakes
- September 13 / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. / Registration Deadline: September 12
Greenwood Community Park
- October 11 / 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. / Registration Deadline October 10
The cost of Paddle Up 2 is $10 per kayak or paddleboard and $15 per tandem kayak.
SUP With The Sun
SUP stands for stand up paddleboard and SUP With The Sun is a new program BREC Outdoor Adventure is offering this fall.
Participants will be able to enjoy great exercise by paddle boarding on the University Lakes as the sunrises.
- September 19
- October 17
- November 13
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. at Milford Wampold Memorial Park on the scheduled dates.
The cost is $10-12 per person. Participants must be 12 years of age or older.
Explore Bowhunting
Explore Bowhunting is a new program BREC is offering this fall. The educational program sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries teaches participants the basics of hunting through engaging group activities.
Participants will learn principals of camouflage, movement in nature, ecology, biology, and archery as the apply to bowhunting and other outdoor pursuits.
Students will receive hands-on experience with multiple types of bows while increasing their confidence in the local wildlife and environments.
The program will be held every Tuesday on October 2-30 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Highland Road Community Park. The cost of the course is $40 per person.
The registration deadline is from September 28.
Paddle Up 3
Paddle Up 3 is an event for intermediate and experienced paddlers to challenge their kayak skills.
Instructors and participants will launch from the new Highland Road Park canoe and kayak launch and paddle down Bayou Fountain.
Paddle Up 3 prepares participants for Paddle Up 4, which is a more challenging kayaking trip outside of the Baton Rouge-area.
The cost of the event is $10-15 depending on the type of kayak rented.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on October 14 at the Highland Road Boat Launch.
Participants must be 12 years old or older. The registration deadline is October 12.
Paddle Up 4
Paddle Up 4 is the final event in the Paddle Up series. It’s designed to test the skills participants learned in Paddle Ups 2 and 3 on a paddling trip outside of Baton Rouge.
This paddling trip is for intermediate and advanced paddlers. BREC Outdoor Adventure instructors will take participants on a trip on beautiful Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish.
Participants will enjoy the challenge of paddling on moving water and enjoying the beautiful scenery.
Transportation, kayaks, and equipment are provided by BREC. Limited space is available, so organizers encourage potential participants to sign up now.
Paddle Up 4 is scheduled for 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 1. The cost is $30 per person, $25 if providing your own transportation, or $10 if providing your transportation and equipment.
The registration deadline is November 28.
Pumpkin Paddle Parade
BREC Outdoor Adventure wants to get you in the Halloween spirit by enjoying a nighttime paddle while contributing for a good cause.
Participants can decorate their kayaks or canoes with lights or rent the boats from LSU URec or BREC Outdoor Adventure. Prizes will be awarded for the best-decorated boats in various divisions.
Canoes and kayaks can be rented from LSU URec and BREC Outdoor Adventure with advance notice. Rent a boat in advance at webtrac.brec.org.
Participants can also use their own boats. BREC also encourages participants to dress in costume.
You can join the parade by paddling in the dark on the University Lakes or enjoy the light show from the beach at Milford Wampold Memorial Park.
In lieu of a monetary fee for paddling, participants are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable canned goods. All canned goods will be donated to the Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on October 25 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park.
The Great Family Campout
The Great Family Campout is a family-friendly event for those with little or no camping experience.
BREC Outdoor Adventure staffers will make families feel right at home while camping under the stars at BREC’s Highland Road Park.
Staff members will lead participants in fun outdoor activities such as hiking. There will be inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Food will be provided for participants.
Food is provided for participants.
The cost of the event is $35 per family of five and $5 per additional person. The cost of a tent rental is $5.
BREC’s Great Family Campout is scheduled for 3 p.m. on November 10 to 10 a.m. on November 11.
The registration deadline is October 25.
Silver Spokes
Silver Spokes is a biking and fitness program for senior citizens.
It’s an opportunity for seniors to maintain their fitness level, lift their spirits, and enjoy the company of others as they ride specially designed cruisers or three-wheeled trike bikes.
- September 7 – Forest Community Park
- October 5 – Baker Recreation Center
- November 2 – Perkins Road Community Park
- December 7 – Howell Community Park
The cost is $5 for all four events or $1 per ride. Silver Spoke events are for residents 50 years of age or older.
Archery Academy
Archery Academy is an opportunity for adults and children to learn about the exciting world of archery.
Students will receive instruction on the different parts of the bow, rules of the range, and get plenty of practice with experienced instructors.
The class meets every Wednesday (August 8-9) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Milton J. Womack Park. No prior experience is required. All necessary equipment is provided by BREC Outdoor Adventure.
The cost of the class is $40 per person
Guardian & Me Archery
Guardian & Me Archery is a one-day archery introduction class for both adults and children.
Participants are encouraged to bring a friend or family member. BREC Outdoor Adventure instructors will teach the basics of archery.
All necessary equipment will be supplied by BREC.
The cost of the program is $20 per pair.
Sept. 11 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Plank Road Park / Registration Deadline: September 9
November 14 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Womack Park / Registration Deadline: Nov. 12
Reindeer Ride
Families can get into the holiday spirit with a unique nighttime bike ride. BREC instructors will lead riders up the levy from Farr Park to downtown Baton Rouge to be a part of Baton Rouge’s Downtown Christmas Lighting Celebration.
Participants will leave the levy trailhead and join in a colorful bike parade through the downtown area, participate in the many fun activities and return together.
Bikes and bike lights are not provided.
Reindeer Ride is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 7. Riders should check-in at Farr Park campground between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
