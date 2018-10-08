Baton Rouge Walk to Defeat ALS fundraiser announced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter of The ALS Association is planning their annual Walk to Defeat ALS to bring hope to people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) a rare neuorological disease. The chapter invites the community to join in the march.
The chapter says your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people with ALS and their families at the local level.
The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi Chapter’s fundraising goal is $125,000 with proceeds allowing the regional chapter to provide programs and services to families affected by ALS, a motor neuron disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. A portion of proceeds will also fund global, cutting-edge research.
The Baton Rouge Walk to Defeat ALS will be held at Perkins Rowe on Saturday, October 27.
WALK TO DEFEAT ALS
- Saturday, October 27
- Perkins Rowe
- 10202 Perkins Rowe
- Walk Check-in: 9 a.m.
- Walk Start: 10 a.m.
CLICK HERE to register as a team, join a team or walk as an individual.
You can also choose simply to make a donation to support the mission of The ALS Association. CLICK HERE to make a donation. Your donation in support of the Walk to Defeat ALS will make a difference in the fight against Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
For more information, contact Claire Trahan at 225-343-9880 or email claire.trahan@alsalams.org
