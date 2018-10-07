UFC champ could face fine, suspension for post-fight fracas

McGregor's $3 million purse was not withheld after commission officials examined video footage and determined his side had done nothing wrong in the melee. While Nurmagomedov brawled with McGregor teammate Dillon Danis outside the cage, a few men from Nurmagomedov's camp — at least two of whom appeared to be UFC fighters, although the promotion and the commission haven't formally identified them — climbed into the cage and confronted McGregor, who defended himself while getting sucker-punched from behind.