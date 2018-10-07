Teacher makes art inclusive by teaching students to recreate their skin color using paint

"The beautiful children I teach are the inspiration for everything I do in my classroom and much of what I do outside of it, too. This particular project is the result of the convergence of several experiences throughout my life, but especially over the past several years. I am a Heinemann Fellow. Through this program, I was introduced to my dear friend, Tiana Silvas. During spring break in 2016, I flew from rural Alaska, where I taught for 11 years, to NYC to spend time in Tiana’s school, PS 59. Spending time in her classroom was a galvanizing experience, which I wrote about here. It was the moment when I finally realized and began to assume my role as a teacher of color. I had a profound understanding of being a person of color and I was committed to teaching students who are indigenous and/or of color (I must say that I mean this in the broadest of terms, not students of my color. I am black, but I have spent the majority of my career teaching students who are Inupiaq and Yup’ik.). However, I had not been cognizant of how my personal experiences at the intersectionality of being a woman of color influenced my teaching. When I watched Tiana teach, I was able to name it. When we name our pedagogy, we can replicate it and, from there, improve it. Over the following years, Tiana and I -- along with our fellow Heinemann Fellows of color Dr. Kim Parker, Anna Osborn and Tricia Ebarvia -- have, in the words of Gwendolyn Brooks, become “each other’s harvest. We are each other’s business. We are each other’s magnitude and bond.” Our friendship has been a source of inspiration, a space where we can be and reckon with ourselves as women and teachers of color. The work that each of these women do to cede space and power to children so that they can bring the fullness of their humanity into their classrooms is literally changing education. (See #disrupttexts, for example.) In addition to these inspiring women, I am also constantly spurred into into action by the dynamic educators at Opal School in Portland, OR. Earlier this year, I was visiting the school during my spring break and noticed that students in a kindergarten and first grade class had made their own colors of paint through mixing. The final products represented quite the spectrum of color. At the same time, I was teaching a unit on race and racism to the kindergartners I taught last year. I knew I wanted each of my students to mix their own color, but I wanted it to carry greater significance. I wanted them to mix colors to discover the rainbow inside of their beautiful skin. The unit on race and racism came into being after one of my students, who is Latinx, looked at another, who is Asian, and asked, “Why don’t you eat human food?” after observing her enjoy a snack of canned anchovies. In addition to the child’s comments to their classmate, they also looked me in the eyes and said, “You don’t belong with us because you’re black. Well, you could be with [another Latinx child] because they are dark.” I modified my plans to begin to address this issue in our classroom immediately. One day during a read aloud -- after several about race -- the student who had made the offensive comments began to cry. As I held them, asking what was happening to them, they said, “When I was in preschool, dark brown kids were very mean to me. . . That’s why I don’t like dark brown people.” We had a conversation about how hurt people hurt people and one of their classmates, the same “dark brown” child they had deemed me worthy of coexisting with, challenged them, “We didn’t do that to you. It wasn’t us. This is a new class and we are kind to you.” The child agreed and that was the beginning of their healing. Toward the end of the school year, during another read aloud, I knew they had changed as a result of our study of race. “I used to not like dark brown people,” they said, “but now I do. I have changed. People can change.” One of our culminating projects was to paint a self-portrait as we prepared for kindergarten graduation. I seized this opportunity to engage my students in mixing their skin colors. They were surprised to discover how many colors we had to mix to make the perfect shade of them and thrilled to do it so that their portrait was an accurate representation. This school year, I decided that I was not going to wait for an incident to occur to discuss race and racism with my students. We were going to learn to love the skin we’re ALL in straightaway, and we were going to bottle up that love in a jar to which we had access all year. It wasn’t going to be a unit, but a way of being in our classroom. We would not only study race, but the entire spectrum of human diversity so that no child who walks through the doors of our classroom is ever invisible. As one of my friends recently pointed out, I teach for freedom. We human beings cannot be free if we do not know and love the fullness of ourselves and others - - just as we are. Freedom, as the history of our great nation has taught us, demand visibility first and then inclusivity. So, that was a really long way of saying that I did this particular project, which will be one of many on all types of human diversity, because our classrooms are microcosms of our society. The world we create in today’s classrooms is the one we will all have to live in tomorrow. I want to live in a world where I am permitted to love myself just as I am, my fellow human beings have the same opportunity, and we’re all madly in love with one another. That’s my only classroom rule, inspired by Carla Shalaby’s book Troublemakers: Be love.”