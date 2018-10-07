NASA shares satellite image of Southeast Louisiana agriculture, coastal land loss

A satellite image posted to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Instagram page shows agriculture along the Mississippi River and land loss along the Gulf Coast.
By Tiffany Baptiste | October 7, 2018 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 3:16 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NASA recently shared a photo on their Instagram page of a satellite image taken of Southeast Louisiana showing the area’s agriculture and loss of coastal land.

In the satellite image posted by the NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, agriculture along the Mississippi River, which NASA points out is mostly sugar cane, is shown in pink and blue. The post also points out the sight of sediment swirls in northern Lake Pontchartrain and land loss along the Gulf Coast.

Mesmerizing photos of the Earth come from an array of NASA satellites. NASA has been capturing images of the Earth since its inception. The Landsat program was first launched in 1972, and Landsat 7 and 8 still collect data today. Onboard the Aqua and Terra satellites, NASA’s Moderate-Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instruments cover the entire planet every one to two days. Satellite imagery is not only beautiful to look at but incredibly useful to the public. A tool called Kernel, developed by Tellus Labs, takes NASA images like this one to predict U.S. crop yields ahead of publicly available forecasts. In its first year, Kernel’s projections were within one percent of @usdagov’s reported yields: 173.1 bushels per acre to the actual 174.6 bushels per acre. 🌽 This image, taken by Landsat 8 and processed by TellusLabs, shows New Orleans as it sits along the Gulf of Mexico. Agriculture, largely sugar cane, can be seen along the banks of the Mississippi in light pink and blue. Also apparent are sediment swirls in Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the loss of coastal land south and east of the city. #spacetech #nasaspinoff #satellites #earth #nasagoddard #science

The post goes into detail about the satellites that captured the image and how they are used.

NASA explained that satellite images such as the one posted of Southeast Louisiana are used to predict the what U.S. crops, like sugar cane, will yield in the coming year.

