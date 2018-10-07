3 kids injured in ATV crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Three kids were injured, one of them seriously, when an ATV collided with a car Sunday.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened on LA 386 before noon. An exact location was not given.
Officials said the children were ages 11, 12, and 13. It is not known which one suffered the serious injuries. The other two had minor injuries. No names have been released.
According to investigators, the minors were riding out of a wooded area and, because of the tall grass, didn’t see the approaching car.
The driver of the car was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
