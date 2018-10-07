Louisianans look for spiritual awakening at new fair

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The first ever SunMoon Spiritual and Healing Fair was held at the Santa Maria Golf Course on Sunday.
Dozens of people from across Louisiana gathered to share their love of spiritual items and teachings. Activities included meditation, tarot card readings, and symbolic items. The event was put on by SunMoon Productions.
Co-founders Kara Casanova and Pamela Moon said they have been wanting to put on an event like this for a long time. They added many people are there to explore alternative ways of living and new faiths.
“People are very, very interested in other belief systems and they have spiritual experiences themselves that can’t be explained through traditional religions," said Casanova.
Moon said she started searching for a more spiritual life a long time ago.
“I started it in meditation,” Moon explained. “And through yoga and meditation, it just brought me to a place of peace and it just got bigger and larger and it was all connected with all these things.”
Both Casanova and Moon said they want to put on the event again next year.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.