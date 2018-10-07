FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier air; watching TD No. 14

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a very active FIRST ALERT Doppler radar Saturday, we’re looking at only limited rainfall Sunday. We started off Sunday morning with pockets of patchy fog (visibility rather challenging for some folks) and early temperatures that continue (for a while longer) running 10 or 11 degrees warmer than normal for early October.
But take heart. It looks as if we’ll finally enjoy more typical October weather toward the end of the week and into next weekend. In the meantime, drier air has temporarily moved back into southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with only isolated showers in the forecast Sunday (20 percent coverage). It will be hot and steamy, with an afternoon temperature topping out in the lower 90s.
Overnight, there will be a few clouds and it will be warm, as the low will only drop to the lower 70s. For your Columbus Day Monday, there will be increasing clouds and showers, with a 40 percent coverage of afternoon rain/storms and a high of 89.
Tropical Depression No. 14 is currently east of the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico, strengthening into Tropical Storm Michael and potentially becoming a Category 1 hurricane overnight Tuesday. At this point, the National Hurricane Center is indicating a midweek landfall along the Florida panhandle. Nonetheless, we’ll watch the further progress very closely over the next few days.
