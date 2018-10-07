FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain throughout the week; development in the tropics

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a wet Saturday afternoon and evening, most neighborhoods in the WAFB viewing area enjoyed a dry Sunday although it was a hot one with highs in the upper 80°s.
Rain returns to the forecast on Monday with a 50-50 chance of showers and a few t-storms for the afternoon. Monday morning starts mainly dry under fair skies with a little patchy fog and sunrise temperatures in the low 70°s for the Baton Rouge area. Then it is back into the mid and upper 80°s once again for the afternoon - feeling like the 90°s with the local humidity - with scattered rains through the afternoon before tapering-off into the early evening.
For the time being, the First Alert Forecast calls for rain chances at 50% to 60% for Tuesday and Wednesday, but that will depend on the track of Tropical Storm Michael during the next few days.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone #14 to Tropical Depression #14 earlier this morning, then followed that up with another upgrade just before noon. The latest NHC forecast keeps the center of Michael over the water as it moves through the Yucatan Pass and enters the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning. From there, virtually all of our guidance keeps Michael east of the Bayou State: good news for Louisiana but not so good for areas stretching from Mobile Bay into the Florida Panhandle. The current NHC forecast shows Michael becoming a Category 1 hurricane before landfall on Wednesday, adding to the woes of our neighbors to the east.
For those in the WAFB viewing area, the farther to the east Michael’s track takes the system, the better our mid-week weather becomes. That is why our confidence for rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday are so-so, at best. A more eastward track could bring those percentages way down.
The best news is what comes towards the end of the week assuming that Michael stays east. We finally get the arrival of some real fall weather as all indications call for a significant cold front to push through our area on Thursday, delivering a marked cool-down along with much less-humid air for Friday and the weekend.
Not only could we say “Goodbye!” to the 80°s by the weekend, but some neighborhoods could see morning starts below 60° for Friday and Saturday mornings. And the way it looks right now, the forecast stays mainly-dry into the following week with temperatures getting even cooler towards the end of our WAFB 10-day outlook!
