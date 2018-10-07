FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain throughout the week; development in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone #14 to Tropical Depression #14 earlier this morning, then followed that up with another upgrade just before noon. The latest NHC forecast keeps the center of Michael over the water as it moves through the Yucatan Pass and enters the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning. From there, virtually all of our guidance keeps Michael east of the Bayou State: good news for Louisiana but not so good for areas stretching from Mobile Bay into the Florida Panhandle. The current NHC forecast shows Michael becoming a Category 1 hurricane before landfall on Wednesday, adding to the woes of our neighbors to the east.