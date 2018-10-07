Fire Investigators: Arson causes heavy damage to home

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge home suffered heavy damage early Sunday morning due to arson, according to fire investigators.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Canonicus Street, which is near Chippewa Street and Plank Road, just before 5:30 a.m.
Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were shooting from the house when crews arrived on the scene. He added the fire started in the front room of the home and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.