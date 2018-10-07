American Red Cross says practice escape routes, check smoke alarms monthly

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The American Red Cross is taking National Fire Prevention Week, October 7-13, to remind people to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent and deadliest disaster. Seven people die each day from a house fire, according to information provided by the National Fire Protection Association. Minutes feel like seconds when a fire is spreading through your home, but knowing what to do next can save your life.
“Between the home catching fire more quickly and the chemicals that are used during construction, you really only have about 2 minutes before the smoke and potential chemicals start affecting you,” says Stephanie Wagner, Regional Director of Communications and Marketing for The American Red Cross in Baton Rouge. The American Red Cross says there are a few simple tips that can help with prevention.
The first step is installing smoke detectors outside of every bedroom and the living room. "If a fire occurs in any portion of your home, and if you have multiple levels, it will sound no matter what,” Wagner explains. Once alerted of potential danger, it’s a dash to get out safely with the help of a plan. The Red Cross says homeowners should have two escape routes for every room. “If a fire occurs in your kitchen, you might have certain areas that are blocked. If a fire occurs on the first floor of your home, you might have to escape to the second floor,” Wager says. “It’s really for folks to know how to get out of the home safely.”
Once families are out, it’s important to have a meeting spot outside of the home. A quick glance at that spot should let you know if everyone is out safely. “We’ve actually had fatalities in the state of Louisiana on instances where folks had gotten out of the home, but didn’t realize they were all out safely. They went back into the home to save one of their family members but actually perished when they all actually made it out,” Wagner says.
Experts say homeowners often have a false sense of security, but having a smoke alarm is key in fire prevention. “You don’t think of an electrical fire or plan for something like that,” Wagner says. "Despite all of the ways you’re going to try to keep your family safe as it pertains to fires, there may be a way that your home can catch fire.”
Wagner says it’s important for people to check their smoke alarms monthly even though they have an expiration date. She says most contain a 10-year lithium battery, but it’s important to check them monthly for defects and replace the batteries on a regular basis.
The American Red Cross in partnership with local fire departments and the Louisiana Officer of State Fire Marshal install free smoke detectors throughout the year. Since the nationwide campaign was launched in October 2014, 472 lives have been saved due to smoke alarms. The organization said in a press release that, “Volunteers and more than 4,500 partners have gone door-to-door in high-risk neighborhoods to deliver free preparedness resources through the campaign’s “Sound the Alarm” canvassing events.” The group says 1.4 million free smoke alarms have been installed while they’ve helped more than 514,200 families make escape plans. Visit Soundthealarm.org/Louisiana to schedule a time to get a smoke alarm installed and develop a plan for your family.
