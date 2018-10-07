American Red Cross says practice escape routes, check smoke alarms monthly

The first step is installing smoke detectors outside of every bedroom and the living room. "If a fire occurs in any portion of your home, and if you have multiple levels, it will sound no matter what,” Wagner explains. Once alerted of potential danger, it’s a dash to get out safely with the help of a plan. The Red Cross says homeowners should have two escape routes for every room. “If a fire occurs in your kitchen, you might have certain areas that are blocked. If a fire occurs on the first floor of your home, you might have to escape to the second floor,” Wager says. “It’s really for folks to know how to get out of the home safely.”