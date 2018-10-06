93-year-old woman staying in unlivable conditions getting help, but it may not be enough

Johnson, along with her son, James, has lived in her home on N 37th Street in Baton Rouge since 1970. He says he used to be a certified roofer, but had to stop working after suffering an injury to his leg. Tears filled his eyes while he spoke with WAFB Friday. He says he wishes he could do more for the woman who has has done so much for him. “I’m grateful to have a sweet, precious mother like I have, I am... give anything in the world if I could. If this world were mine, I would place it at her feet, all that I own, 'cauze she means that much to me,” said James.