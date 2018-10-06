93-year-old woman staying in unlivable conditions getting help, but it may not be enough

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - WAFB’s 9News Alert Team has stepped in to help a family that has been living in deplorable conditions.
“I feel like I can just get up and say, ‘Hallelujah, praise the Lord,’” said Ozella Johnson.
Johnson, who is 93-years-old, is still full of life. She carries her bible everywhere she goes. It’s surprising to see how happy she is given the condition of the home she’s been living in. “It was falling down, but I say to myself it the top fall down, I’ll go under the porch and sleep on my mattress… and I meant that cause this is the house God gave us,” said Johnson.
Johnson, along with her son, James, has lived in her home on N 37th Street in Baton Rouge since 1970. He says he used to be a certified roofer, but had to stop working after suffering an injury to his leg. Tears filled his eyes while he spoke with WAFB Friday. He says he wishes he could do more for the woman who has has done so much for him. “I’m grateful to have a sweet, precious mother like I have, I am... give anything in the world if I could. If this world were mine, I would place it at her feet, all that I own, 'cauze she means that much to me,” said James.
East Baton Rouge Councilman Lamont Cole stepped in and found a contractor willing to take on the job. “When I walked here, and I walked into this home, I was speechless,” he said.
Contractor, Ora Williams, decided she wanted to help as well. This good deed comes a year and a half after Williams was arrested for contractor fraud. Her trial is set for February of 2019. She says no matter what has happened in the past, she wants to do all she can to help. “I needed to find a way to get this house in better condition because no one, especially someone that’s 93-years-old, should have to live in these conditions, especially in this day in time,” said Williams.
In just two weeks, Williams and her team have made major improvements to the home. However, Williams says she has paid for most of the supplies and all of the labor. She fears things may come to a halt if others can’t step up to help. She says all resources will go to help Johnson. “It don’t have to come to me, it can come directly here so that we can use these materials. She needs them,” said Williams.
Johnson says no matter what happens, she feels blessed.
If you are interested in helping, please email WAFB at news@wafb.com.
